A Knob Noster man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Graff of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 13 at the Business 13 South Junction around 2:30 p.m., when the Patrol says he “was delayed in observing the intersection, causing him to abruptly apply the brakes.” The Harley began to skid, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on its left side. The driver was ejected.

KNOB NOSTER, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO