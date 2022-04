Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Regional Solid Waste Commission has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Christopher Ball has been announced as the new director of the commission. Ball has previously served as the City Administrator for the city of Wilton, IA for the past 9 years, and most recently served as the interim City Administrator for Cascade, IA.

DES MOINES COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO