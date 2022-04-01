Police Investigating Man’s Early Morning Shooting Death in Silver Lake

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
