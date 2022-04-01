Police Investigating Man’s Early Morning Shooting Death in Silver Lake

A man was shot to death outside an Auburn bar Tuesday. Police were called to Swifty’s Tavern on Perrine Street at about 1:40 Tuesday morning for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the body of 37-year-old John Smith III of Syracuse lying on the sidewalk. Police believe potential witnesses to what happened left the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or by email at [email protected].

AUBURN, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO