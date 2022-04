WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 135-103 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have been building some momentum lately, and though that process began against a soft spot in their schedule, they kept it going on Friday night against one of the best teams in the league. The Dallas Mavericks came to Washington as the No. 3 seed in the West and winners of five of their last six, yet the Wizards not only won, they blasted them.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO