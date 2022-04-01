US Stocks Make Gains In Early Trading On Wall Street

A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity for growth-seeking investors to go shopping. These rapidly-growing Nasdaq 100 stocks offer incredible value and significant long-term upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
U.S. stocks were trading lower Monday after a strong two-week run as short-term bond yields continued to rise and investors digested developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. fell 292points, or 0.8%, to 34,562. The S&P 500. SPX,. -0.41%. lost 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,520. The Nasdaq Composite. COMP,
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
Word of progress in ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey on March 29 led to a positive reaction among investors. But even an immediate end to the hostilities wouldn’t change the fact that the U.S. is in a cycle of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation.
Stocks have kicked off Tuesday’s trading on a stronger note, as oil trails and markets keep one eye on hawkish Fed talk and another on the brutal battle for Ukraine. Some of that positivity may come from the fact investors look ready to choose higher rates over higher inflation, with the former seen as less toxic for companies in the longer run, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.
March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell Thursday to close the first quarter of 2022, marking their worst quarter in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.56%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.57% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.54% to end the day Thursday. The Dow...
Stocks closed sharply lower Thursday, capping a volatile and losing quarter for major U.S. equity indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. fell around 550 points, or 1.6%, to close near 34,678, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500. SPX,. +0.34%. fell around 72 points, or 1.6%, to end near...
Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of...
