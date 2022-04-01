US Stocks Make Gains In Early Trading On Wall Street

Stocks have kicked off Tuesday’s trading on a stronger note, as oil trails and markets keep one eye on hawkish Fed talk and another on the brutal battle for Ukraine. Some of that positivity may come from the fact investors look ready to choose higher rates over higher inflation, with the former seen as less toxic for companies in the longer run, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO