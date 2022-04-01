Trinity College student killed, two others injured after being struck by car in Hartford hit-and-run, ‘her loss is devastating’

Hartford, Ct.- 04/01/2022- Flowers rest at a street side memorial for Trinity College student Jillian Hegarty, 20 who was killed after a hit-and-run accident Thursday night that injured seriously two other Trinity students in the area of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Aaron Boisvert said police were dispatched to the area of New Britain Avenue at Henry... Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/Mark Mirko

A 20-year-old Trinity College student was killed and two others injured, one seriously, after a hit-and-run next to campus Thursday night.

Jillian Hegarty of St. Johnsbury, Vt., a sophomore, and two fellow students were trying to cross New Britain Avenue when they were struck, police said. Hegarty died at Hartford Hospital, and the second student, a 19-year-old woman, was listed in critical but stable condition.

A third female student, who is 20, was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The deadly collision was captured on surveillance camera, and police found the gray Volkswagen Touareg they were looking for in New Haven Friday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. No arrests had been announced by mid-afternoon.

Trinity relayed the news to students and their families in a Friday-morning email.

“This hit-and-run accident comes as a great shock to us all,” said Joe DiChristina, Trinity College vice president for student success and enrollment management, wrote. “Nothing could have prepared us for this kind of news and the senseless loss of life. It is simply heartbreaking.”

“As a community, we ask that you take care of each other, provide comfort if you see someone in shock or distress and extend extra grace to each other in the days and weeks ahead — and please remember to take care of yourself. I am grateful for the efforts of our Student Life team who are making extra efforts to check in with students this morning and to provide resources for those who need extra help processing this news.”

The college planned to hold an event for students at 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel to remember Hegarty.

“Regardless of how well you knew Jillian or how you are processing this news, it can be helpful for anyone seeking to make sense of this moment or who simply needs to sit in the presence of others,” DiChristina said.

“Perfect role model”

Hegarty was remembered by her high school headmaster as a “perfect role model” and a talented dancer with a sense of humor.

Dr. Sharon Howell, headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vt., said “an entire community in St. Johnsbury is mourning and in shock today.

“The best way to describe Jillian is the perfect role model,” Howell said in an email. “She was a talented dancer, whom every young girl looked up to.”

Howell said Hegarty was in student government at SJA, a camp counselor for area youth, a counselor for Camp I Wanna Have Fun, a student orientation leader, HALO and Operation Creation counselor, athlete, community service volunteer, and more.

“In her free time she worked at a local restaurant greeting those in our community and welcoming visitors to the area,” Howell said. “She was known for her smile and her great sense of humor. Anyone who knew Jillian loved her, and her loss is devastating.”

In 2019, while at the academy, Hegarty was honored as an AP Scholar with Honor, which meant earning an “average grade of 3.25 on all exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams,” according to the school.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection with Henry Street — directly in front of a dorm — shortly before 11:40 p.m. Boisvert said. All three students were taken to the hospital; one was unresponsive.

Police began investigating and learned that the students were trying to cross New Britain Avenue when they were struck by an eastbound car. The driver left the scene, continuing to drive east, Boisvert said.

Trinity junior Michael Kulik of New Jersey said the intersection, where The Tap Cafe sits, gets a lot of student foot traffic.

“People are always walking through, especially on a Thursday night,” he said.

Student tried to save her

Trinity College sophomore Yuyao Wang saw the aftermath of the hit-and-run. He said he was sitting at the table in his dorm doing homework late Thursday when he heard it.

Wang said a fellow student and friend ran down the stairs, out the front door and did chest compressions on the unresponsive woman while Wang called 911.

Kulik and his roommate, Jack Impronto, also live in a nearby dorm but slept through the the collision. When they heard about it Friday morning through word of mouth, online reports and the email from the college, “our hearts just dropped,” said Impronto, of Glastonbury.

As for the way it happened, with the driver leaving the scene, Kulik said, “That’s just disgusting.”

Throughout the day Friday, students dropped off flowers at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk near the scene.

Two of them were seniors who said they didn’t know Hegarty. One is a member of the Trinity College wrestling team, the other a lacrosse player.

A short time later, two more male students added their flowers to the memorial.

Each briefly clasped his hands in front of him and bowed his head in prayer.

Boisvert said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to Hartford deputy chief Ian Powell, it was the fifth motor vehicle fatality in Hartford this year. Four of those have involved pedestrians.

“With warmer weather as we get into spring and summertime, we see a large increase in pedestrian traffic. We see a large increase in vehicles on our streets,” Powell said. “We encourage everybody to be cautious, be aware of their surroundings. And that goes for both folks crossing the street and people who are operating their motor vehicles.”

Hartford police are asking that anyone who saw the collision or knows what led up to it is asked to call police at 860-757-4000 or on the anonymous tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS.)

Information from the Courant’s Helen Bennett and Kellie Love was used in this report.