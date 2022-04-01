The Szechuan Sauce is back at McDonalds for a limited time

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce has returned and is available while supplies last.

On March 31, the fast food chain announced the popular sauce would be available exclusively on the Mcdonald's App for a limited time.

The sauce has only been available three times in a little over two decades.

According to McDonalds, the sauce has a "savory and mildly sweet taste profile with traces of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar notes."

App users can get their own golden foil-covered packets of Szechuan sauce by ordering Chicken McNuggets and choosing the Szechuan option from the sauce list, found here .

In addition, Szechuan fanatics can also buy up to five additional sauces via the App à la carte.

"The Szechuan Sauce Has Dropped, Exclusively in the App. Get in before it dips out, your favorite dipping sauce is back for a limited time only in the app. Get it with your Chicken McNuggets or à la carte in the App," according to the website.

