The 6 most anticipated movies premiering in April, from 'Morbius' to 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Jared Leto as Michael Morbius in "Morbius." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Every month, the app TV Time provides Insider a list of the most anticipated new movies being released.

The list is based on the movies its US users have indicated they intend to watch.

Sony's latest Marvel movie, "Morbius," hits theaters this weekend amid poor reviews from critics.

Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" sequel could be a strong indicator of whether families are ready to return to theaters.

The top movies this month are all exclusive theatrical releases, as Hollywood moves away from hybrid streaming models it adopted during the pandemic — for now.

Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

6. "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" (Lionsgate) — in theaters April 22

Description : "Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 100%

What critics said : "The filmmakers pull from every corner of Cage's filmography to craft something transcendent." — RogerEbert.com

Alexander Skarsgård in "The Northman." Aidan Monaghan / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

5. "The Northman" (Focus Features) — in theaters April 22

Description : "From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe."

Paramount

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (Paramount) — in theaters April 8

Description : "After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in "Ambulance." Universal Pictures

3. "Ambulance" (Universal) — in theaters April 8

Description : "In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen."

Eddie Redmayne in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Warner Bros.

2. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (Warner Bros.) — in theaters April 15

Description : "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Jared Leto as Michael Morbius in "Morbius." Courtesy of Sony Pictures

1. "Morbius" (Sony) — in theaters April 1

Description : "One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil — or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Rotten Tomatoes critic score : 16%

What critics said : "Mostly, the film occupies a strange no-mans-land of the sprawling Spider-Verse, not charming like the Spider-Man films, not funny like the Venom films, and certainly not technically impressive like the animated 'Into the Spider-Verse.'" — Indiewire