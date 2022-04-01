Free 20 oz Pepsi or Mtn. Dew for Sheetz reward members in NC today, April 1

Raleigh, N.C. — There was a time in the 1950s when the Triangle had potential to become central in NASCAR history. The king of NASCAR himself, Bill France, Sr. of Daytona Beach fame, established multiple tracks around the area, including the Raleigh Speedway and Occoneechee Speedway – both of which have been long-abandoned and overtaken by nature. North Wilkesboro Speedway, another of NASCAR's original tracks, has also been left long-vacant.

