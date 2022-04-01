ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Man gunned down in South Boston apartment parking lot

By Elizabeth Thomas
WSET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — Police in South Boston are investigating a murder in an apartment complex parking lot Thursday night. Officers...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Halifax, VA
South Boston, VA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun in grocery store parking lot

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A young mother is dead after her toddler accidentally shot and killed her Saturday in Illinois. Police say a 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the back seat of his parent's car and began playing with the weapon. It discharged, hitting his mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, in the neck. She died a short time later.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Crime#Wset
Register Citizen

Police: Man charged in 2021 stun gun assault in Walmart parking lot in Bristol

BRISTOL — A person was recently taken into custody in connection with an assault involving a stun gun in the parking lot of a local store in December, according to police. A man was robbed in the Walmart parking lot at 1400 Farmington Ave. on Dec. 18, 2021, by an individual using a handheld stun gun, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
BRISTOL, CT
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a retirement home parking lot close to North Hurstbourne Parkway early Sunday. Police were called to a retirement home on the 2900 block of Goose Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple Virginia homes catch fire

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a house fire. News outlets report that the Loudoun County fire department said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Nashua Street in Ashburn and quickly spread to neighboring homes.
ASHBURN, VA
KOMO News

Man found shot, killed outside Tacoma business parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. – A man is dead after an early Monday shooting in Tacoma. Tacoma police say they were called around 12:03 a.m. for the man who had apparently been shot outside a business. Officers responded to the 4300 block of E. Portland Ave. and found the man unresponsive...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy