2 Birmingham men arrested after 1lb of meth, 30 grams of heroin, guns found

By Kait Newsum
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Birmingham men were recently arrested on drug charges following an investigation that involved multiple agencies.

The Huntsville Police Department posted on their Fa cebook page about the arrests, saying that the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) recovered one pound of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin and two firearms.

Authorities say Rodrakius Miguel Grays, Jr. and Ernest De’Andre Watford, both of Birmingham, were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. Their bonds were set at $700,000.

  • Ernest De’andre Watford (Morgan County Jail)
  • Rodrakius Miguel Grays, Jr. (Morgan County Jail)

Both men now face charges of trafficking heroin and trafficking methamphetamine.

NADTF agents worked with the Decatur Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit during the investigation.

