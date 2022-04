Connecticut became the latest state to approve a gas tax holiday as the governor signed a bill into law Thursday suspending the 25-cents-per-gallon tax from April until June. American consumers are facing the greatest pain at the pump seen in years amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the country coming out of a global pandemic. Now, state and federal officials are grappling with how to provide relief.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO