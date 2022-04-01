ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Subaru Solterra STI Set To Replace WRX STI

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The end of an era was announced earlier this month when Subaru confirmed that a next-generation WRX STI is no longer in the cards. The official reason makes sense, despite the disappointment. Upcoming new fuel-efficiency regulations no longer allow for a viable business case for a rally-inspired performance, combustion-powered road car....

carbuzz.com

Comments / 1

Related
torquenews.com

Is The New Subaru BRZ A Top 3 Performance Car In The World? WCOTY Says Yes

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ just secured one of the top three spots for the prestigious World Performance Car of the year award. Here’s why the BRZ could win it all. Is the all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ one of the best performance cars in the world? The next-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86 are nominated by the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) and are now among the top three finalists in the performance car category.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Toyota GR Corolla Coming This Week

Before the arrival of the infinitely tuneable A90 GR Supra, Toyota seemed to have totally lost the plot when it came to exciting cars. But that is all changing with the rebirth of the nineties' icon and the arrival of a genuinely exciting GR86. In some international markets, the brand has created a fuss with the epic GR Yaris too. Sadly, that car isn't available in America, but those who want a fun Toyota that also offers all-wheel-drive reassurance still have the GR Corolla to look forward to. Toyota Gazoo Racing has been teasing this new offering at almost every opportunity, but now we finally have the reveal date. As expected, it comes with yet another teaser.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Final Toyota GR Corolla Teaser Is One For The Car Nerds

Toyota has been teasing its all-new GR Corolla since late last year, progressively revealing more and more details to us through cryptic numbers and scripts. One of these saw a commercial for the Toyota GR86 being joined by two Formula Drift GR Supras before a short clip was revealed earlier this week that once again confirmed all-wheel drive while announcing that the hot hatchback would arrive this week. In fact, it's being revealed this evening, March 31st, but we highly doubt that the GR Corolla is part of the world's most elaborate April Fools' joke. That said, Toyota clearly has a sense of humor as is evidenced by the very last teaser, published earlier on Instagram.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sti#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Impreza#Vehicles#Subaru Solterra#Wrx#Japanese#Toyota
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CARS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Is From The Greatest Generation Of Muscle Cars

This first generation Chevelle boasts the best options of its time for a super rare buyer’s opportunity. The first generation of Chevelle is possibly the most iconic and formidable vehicle to ever grace the American automotive sales floor. With a wide variety of potent V8 engines, a style that couldn't be beaten, and an exhaust note reminiscent of a violent orchestral piece, these cars quickly rose to the top of the American automotive enthusiast hierarchy. Speed was the name of the game, and everything else was just extra for the vehicle, so it's incredible that even today, the Chevelle is still one of the best-looking cars ever produced. Of course, being car enthusiasts, we already know this information, but there is a significant reason you might want to be reminded of the Chevelle's excellence.
CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

This Corvette Walks On Water

Plenty of people have fantasized about driving their car on water. Maybe it was to skip traffic, get away from the cops, or just to go exploring somewhere they couldn’t because they don’t own a boat. Well, this Corvette is designed to give you that kind of experience, only it’s not an amphibious car. Instead, it’s like a small boat that’s made to look like a Corvette or maybe a Ferrari, depending on your automotive persuasion.
CARS
Motorious

Guy Transforms His Chevy Truck Into A Shark Car

There are land yachts and then there’s this Chevy truck transformed into a shark car. It looks kind of like those toys little kids play with, only it’s life-size and you can roll around town in it while people stare and literally get into crashes. It’s not everyday you see a 24-foot-long arrow boat joined to a truck, let alone a Chevy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy