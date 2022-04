ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking the drug dealers who “lost” a sizeable amount of drugs to come forward and claim it. Roanoke Rapids police seized nearly nine pounds of pot, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and Alprazolam pills at an apartment on East 4th Street on Monday.

