Boulder Police search for $80,000 in stolen bikes

By Jim Hooley
 1 day ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are trying to find whoever broke into a Boulder bike company and stole three high-tech bikes.

In total, the three bikes are worth more than $80,000.

The thieves broke into Driven Technologies on Wilderness Place. Police believe they used a rock to smash the glass of the front door sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

One of the bikes is worth $40,000 alone. It’s a heavily modified, high-tech triathlon bike with a drive shaft like a car, instead of a chain.

The other bikes include a full suspension mountain bike worth $30,000 and a $12,000 specialized mountain bike.

If you have any information,  please call the Boulder Police at (303) 441-3333 or our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers .

