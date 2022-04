It seems U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is much more concerned with the environment. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released new federal rules on Friday that would force new vehicles sold in the U.S. to have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, according to a report by TechXplore. This number is up from the 28 miles per gallon mark that were enacted under previous President Donald Trump and follow global moves to reduce car pollution like Canada's decision to ban new combustion engine cars by 2035.

