ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sniffspot App Lets Dogs Rent Yards For Playtime, Rehabilitation

By Brittany Rainey
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJBdU_0ewTSGyG00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you ever wanted a big yard to let your dog run free? Or maybe your dog is always on guard when they are in your yard?

Well now you have access to thousands of yards around the world.

It’s called Sniffspot.

Similar to Airbnb, Sniffspot is an app that lets owners rent backyards for their dogs.

Founder David Adams said he got the idea from his wife in 2016.

“She texted me one night and said, ‘I just wish there was an app where I could find a place to let Toshii go to the bathroom,’ and that was the light bulb,” Adams said.

Since then, the idea has taken off.

“Behaviorists will tell you that when dogs get off leash and exercise, it will improve their behavior,” Adams said.

Michael Richard, a regular Sniffspot user, notices a difference when his dog Duke plays in a Sniffspot yard.

“He doesn’t play in the backyard, because it’s kind of like he’s got to be on guard. So we don’t get to play much. He’s never this happy in our own yard,” Richard said.

Rescues also use Sniffspot as a way to introduce dogs in a neutral territory and to offer them a safe space to cut loose.

Phillip Walters became a host about two years ago during COVID-19.

“I have got plenty of space and my dog, she doesn’t utilize it right. I leave the French doors open and she’s in there laying on the sofa. So I thought it’d be great to open it up for others to come,” Walters said.

Hosts set their own rates and availability, some even making an extra $2,000 a month. But for many hosts, it’s not about the money.

“It makes me feel good that they’re enjoying the space. A lot of the dogs that come here I know are reactive and they don’t do well in dog parks,” Walters said. “And so a lot of people thank me for, you know, sharing my space and allowing them to bring their dog here where they can get some off leash time where it’s just them and their pet.”

Some hosts go the extra mile to make sure their guests feel welcome. Walters even ordered name plates of his regulars.

“I thought well, this would be really nice to, you know, put these up for the regulars and make them feel like it’s their space when they are here,” he said.

“Once we came here, especially with the pool for Duke and the toys for Russell. It’s just been, it’s just been great,“ Richard said.

Sniffspot helps to rehabilitate dogs with tough beginnings, like Richard’s dog Duke, who started life living under a muddy deck riddled with trash.

“The owner moved and just left him,” Richard said. “He never wagged his tail for about 10 months.”

But with a lot of patience, off leash time, and help from his canine friend Russell, Duke has come a long way.

“He probably didn’t have much of a puppy time. And so this playing and stuff, I think is you know a good opportunity for him to kind of experience some of that,” Richard said.

All said, Sniffspot is more than just back yards — guests can rent time in fields and even forests. However, there are rules to participate, including having your pet vaccinated and signing a waiver. You must also clean up after your pet.

For more information on all of the rules and how you can participate and become a host, click here .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS DFW
CBS DFW

109K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

40M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
EverydayHealth.com

Should You Really Allow Your Pet in Your Bed?

Sharing a bed with a pet at night is a common feature of nighttime routines in the United States. According to the 2021–2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey, 43 percent of pet dogs in the United States and 49 percent of pet cats sleep on their owner’s bed.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Toys#North Texas#Behaviorists#Rescues#French
One Green Planet

8 Things You Should Never Do to Your Cat

If you have a cat, you could very well be doing some things to them that may seem perfectly fine but aren’t good for them. Cats are generally very misunderstood creatures and there are a lot of myths around how they should be treated. Many of these myths can be downright harmful to your furry friend.
PETS
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
99.9 KTDY

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS
FOX Carolina

Rescue needs help after taking in newborn puppies that lost mother

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help. A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.
ANIMALS
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Denver Dog Dies While In The Care Of Rover App Sitter, Dog Owner Calling For Heightened Screening Requirements

DENVER (CBS4) – Terence Rugg lost his father and his dog within weeks of each other. He says thanks to a dog sitter he found through the app Rover, the last few weeks have been “the most difficult time of (his) life,” and he’s hoping his story will help alert others to potential risks. Rugg, 35, needed a dog sitter for his Pit Bull-Chihuahua mix named Watson so he could attend his father’s funeral out of state in February. He turned to Rover, an app that connects pet owners with sitters, and found a sitter who seemed to have experience. Watson died while...
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy