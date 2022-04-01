ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WEB EXTRA: DNR EagleCam Operator Gives Insight On Popular Livestream, Program That Makes It Possible

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQC7C_0ewTSDK500

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 10 years, the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam has captivated fans of the majestic bird.

Last Tuesday, the popular livestream — located in the Twin Cities — captured its first hatchling of the year. Due to weather conditions making the nest wet and cold, it’s been tough spotting the eaglet, which is being kept warm by its parents.

Then, several days later, the second chick hatched.

As fans flock to the livestream to see the eagle family, we thought it’d be great to hear more about the popular animal cam.

Lori Naumann is the spokesperson for the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program and operator of the EagleCam. She says the livestream is partly an effort to raise awareness about the program.

“Our program helped to increase the population of bald eagles, and common loons and trumpeter swans in this state,” Naumann said. “Without our program, a lot of these things, you wouldn’t be seeing them in the wild today. So it’s a great program.”

The Nongame Wildlife Program’s mission is to manage, protect and research everything that the name implies – animals who are not hunted. The program relies heavily on donations .

While operating the EagleCam, Naumann has a bird’s eye view of the eagles at her fingertips, with the ability to move the camera around, and zoom in and out. And she’s seen plenty of memorable sights.

“Some memorable moments, since we have an infrared camera, there have been raccoons that have been pretty persistent in bugging this pair every night. We’ve been able to capture images of the raccoon climbing up the nest. The female starts screaming and then the male starts screaming in from the darkness, with his talons,” she said.

Both hatchlings appear safe, however.

Naumann says the parents’ job is now to keep the baby eagles warm and feed them – a lot.

“The chicks are one of the fastest growing animals on the planet. They’re being fed constantly. That’s part of the reason they grow so quickly,” she said.

Watch the full interview in the video above. Donations to the program can be made while filing taxes in Minnesota or clicking here .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

56K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
UPI News

Minnesota mail carrier blocked by deer: 'Do you live here?'

March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house. Fanjie Nelson said she was delivering mail to a Duluth neighborhood in the early morning when she came face to face with a deer that blocked the front walkway of a home.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

12-Year-Old Tiger Named Putin Dies Unexpectedly At Minnesota Zoo: ‘This Is A Profound Loss’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin at the Minnesota Zoo died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure. According to the zoo, the male tiger experienced cardiac failure during the Wednesday procedure. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive,” the zoo said in a press release. “This is a profound loss.” With heavy hearts we share that our 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away yesterday during a routine medical procedure despite heroic emergency efforts by our team. This is a profound loss, and we thank our staff for their dedication to the animals....
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Second eaglet hatches on Minnesota DNR EagleCam

MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is of an eagle nest in Big Bear Lake, California on March 2, 2022. The nest is officially full for the eagles on the Minnesota Department of Resources' EagleCam. Friday morning, the DNR announced that the second egg of the season...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Quick Country 96.5

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Shows Signs Of Plateauing At Just Below 3%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s latest COVID-19 rolling average positivity rate continues to remain below the line for caution, but shows signs of having bottomed out just below 3%. The latest figures show a 2.8% rate in Minnesota. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 6.9, which is below the line of high risk (though above the line for caution), and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230. Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks....
MINNESOTA STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

A beast lurks in Utah Lake. State wildlife officials want it dead.

Sometime around 2010, a ferocious beast appeared in Utah Lake. Growing more than four feet in length, northern pike lurk near the bottom of the shallow lake’s murky waters, motionlessly waiting to dine on some hapless fish swimming past. Pike, with their mouthful of teeth, are revered as a sport fish for their fight, but the fast-growing predatory fish don’t belong in Utah Lake.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Bald Eagles#Wcco#Eaglecam#Nongame Wildlife Program
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Seldom-seen animal spotted on Colorado trail camera

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path. "Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
COLORADO STATE
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Pets
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy