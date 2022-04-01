ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kevin Smith says he's 'so sorry' for 'petty complaints' about Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

By Patrick Sproull
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G63ap_0ewTS9sQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR60G_0ewTS9sQ00
Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan and Kevin Smith at the "Cop Out" premiere.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

  • Kevin Smith recently apologized for criticisms he made about working with Bruce Willis on "Cop Out."
  • Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect language and cognition.
  • "I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010," Smith said.

Director Kevin Smith recently apologized to Bruce Willis for "petty complaints" he expressed about the actor after they worked on the 2010 action-comedy, "Cop Out."

Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia , a neurodegenerative condition that can affect language and cognition. His family announced in a joint statement earlier this week that the "Die Hard" actor would be "stepping away" from acting due to the diagnosis.

Smith, who directed Willis in "Cop Out," tweeted Wednesday, "Long before any of the 'Cop Out' stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read."

"He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him," he continued. "I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."

In 2011, Smith appeared on Marc Maron's " WTF " podcast and said "it was difficult" working with Willis, who appeared alongside "SNL" star Tracy Morgan.

"I've never been involved in a situation like that where one component is not in the box at all. It was fucking soul-crushing," he continued.

"I mean, a lot of people are gonna be like, 'Oh, you're just trying to blame the movie on him,'" Smith added. "No, but I had no fucking help from this dude whatsoever."

Smith said, "Were it not for Tracy, I might've killed myself or someone else in the making of that movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vthn6_0ewTS9sQ00
Bruce Willis and Kevin Smith on the set of "Cop Out."

Abbot Genser/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Smith is not the only public figure to regret past criticisms of Willis. Earlier this week the Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, announced they were rescinding an award given to Willis in light of his aphasia diagnosis.

During last Saturday's 42nd Razzies ceremony, Willis won "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" for his role in the science fiction film "Cosmic Sin."

However, the founders of the awards told IndieWire, "After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis."

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," they continued.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider
Insider

346K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

160M+

Views

Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Bruce Willis
Glamour

Cameron Diaz Says She Barely Thinks About Her Appearance Since Retiring From Acting

Cameron Diaz seems to really be enjoying her retirement from acting. And while I’m obviously very happy for her, it is sad to know we will never get another Nancy Meyers collab. (RIP, The Holiday 2.) On Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers, a BBC podcast, in an episode released this week, Diaz opened up about her decision to leave acting behind. (Diaz’s last feature-film credit is 2014’s Annie remake, in which she played Miss Hannigan. What a way to go out, by the way.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aphasia#Golden Raspberry Awards#Patrick Mcmullan#Bw#Thatkevinsmith
Glamour

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Asked Not to ‘Conceal’ Her Body in Her New Movie: ‘I Have Never Felt More Free’

The impossible standards that Hollywood has set for women is no secret, and Jamie Lee Curtis is deciding to opt out. The Freaky Friday actor stars in a new science fiction/action/comedy/drama/everything movie called Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Cue that TikTok sound with Bo Burnham singing, “Can I interest you in everything? All of the time?”) The film was made two years ago before the pandemic shut most of Hollywood down, and its release date is finally approaching. In the film, the Halloween star plays an IRS Inspector opposite Michelle Yeoh, who stars as the manager of a laundromat in L.A. who just so happens to have access to multiple dimensions. Naturally, this means she’s expected to rid the world(s) of evil forces.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis had ‘cognitive issues’ on sets ahead of aphasia announcement

Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues on the set of his recent films, and was unable to remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six. On Wednesday, Willis’ family announced that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will step away from his decades-long career. There was buzz last year that Willis was having issues on productions dating back to 2020 when the busy former “Pulp Fiction” star was making a string of mostly B action movies with titles such as “American Siege,” “Survive the Game,” “Cosmic Sin” and “Hard Kill.”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis, Says Family

According to his family, Hollywood legend Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The announcement was published on Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore’s Instagram account, and signed by Moore, Willis' daughters, and the star's current wife, Emma Heming. Willis' family confirmed rumors...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Speaks Out Following Actor's Aphasia News

Bruce Willis' wife is immensely thankful for the outpouring of support shown to her and her family since her husband's diagnosis with asphasia became public. Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, and posted a message over a pink lemonade-colored background, writing, "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock

Whenever there’s a major moment in pop culture, a wave of reality stars recording podcasts on the subject follows. Real Housewives just can’t help but give their opinion, especially when no one asks for it. It was the downfall of Kelly Dodd and the success of someone like Bethenny Frankel, who’s not afraid to mention […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

346K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy