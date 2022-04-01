KCFD: Two people killed in Oildale house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire Friday on the back of a property in Oildale, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD was notified of a fire at a small residence on Moneta Avenue, just west of North Chester Avenue.

There are three small homes on the property.

Crews knocked down the fire on the home at the back quickly but discovered two bodies inside, said KCFD.

The fire damaged the second building but the home in front wasn't affected, said KCFD.

There are no confirmation as to the victim's identities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.