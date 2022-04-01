ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KCFD: Two people killed in Oildale house fire

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuGlx_0ewTS76y00

Two people were killed in a house fire Friday on the back of a property in Oildale, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD was notified of a fire at a small residence on Moneta Avenue, just west of North Chester Avenue.

There are three small homes on the property.

Crews knocked down the fire on the home at the back quickly but discovered two bodies inside, said KCFD.

The fire damaged the second building but the home in front wasn't affected, said KCFD.

There are no confirmation as to the victim's identities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man found dead in water well identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 58 closed in Tehachapi, at least 1 dead

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead as a result of a crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi. All eastbound lanes of traffic are shut down and diverted to Mill, according to CHP. Traffic is being diverted to Mill Street before being directed back onto Highway 58. Officials said one of the […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
MLive

One killed in house fire outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – One Jackson County resident was killed Sunday afternoon in a house fire in Summit Township, police have confirmed. Fire crews were called at 3:15 p.m. March 20, to a home in the 2800 block of Helena Avenue near S. South Street in Summit Township for a reported house fire, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oildale, CA
Accidents
Oildale, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oildale, CA
Kern County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Kcfd
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bar fight leaves one man dead in Winton

A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WINTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner releases official count of fentanyl-related deaths in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released an official count of drug-related deaths for 2021. The coroner’s office reports local deaths associated with the illicit opioid last year were 232, and 85% increase over 2020’s total of 125. Kern County had a grand total of 492 overdose deaths for all drugs […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Name of man shot in parking lot on Belle Terrace released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police announced the name of the shooting victim on March 12 in the parking lot of 5000 Belle Terrace.  The Bakersfield Police Department said Marco Antonio Rosales, 19, was shot at the scene and died at Kern Medical Center just before 8:30 p.m. on March 17. Rosales and one other woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy