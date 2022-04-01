The JDRF Gala returns to Omaha Saturday after having to go virtual last year.

The gala is one of the state’s largest and has been going on since 1998. In that time, it has raised more than $12 million for Type I Diabetes research.

Type I Diabetes affects more than 1.6 million people in the U.S., including Lindi Janulewicz, who was diagnosed when she was just three years old.

The gala means the world to her and so many others battling Type I Diabetes in Nebraska and Iowa.

“It’s so important to people because they can gather with people who are experiencing this disease together,” Janulewicz said. “Supporters can donate to a company that is really funding life-changing research, life-saving research.”

Janulewicz says the progress made in treating Type I Diabetes since she was first diagnosed has made life so much safer and easier to navigate, and she credits JDRF for a lot of it.

“I’ve lived with diabetes for 37 years and when I look back at was available back in the day compared to today it is mind-boggling,” Janulewicz said. “The difference in technology – and JDRF has been integral in providing that research to make that technology possible and then to make it available to the people who need it.”

JDRF is the world’s leading fundraiser for Type I Diabetes research.

Some of the research partnerships JDRF is currently involved in include beta cell transplants that can produce insulin, something their current cells cannot.

Gene editing limits the need to administer insulin and makes insulin up to ten times more affordable.

We are a very proud sponsor of the JDRF Gala, and 3 News Now anchors Serese Cole and Mary Nelson will emcee the event at the CHI Health Center Saturday.

Silent auction and cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner, the live auction and Fund A Cure program follow at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a live musical performance starting at 9:45 p.m.

If you are interested in getting a table or a ticket or would like to donate, click here.

