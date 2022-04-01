ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

ODH reports first pediatric flu death of the season

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgKe8_0ewTS4Sn00

An 8-month-old boy from Ashland County has died from the flu, becoming the first pediatric flu case of the 2021-22 season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season compared to the 108 reported during the same time period within the 2020-21 season.

ODH said that around this time in the 2019-20 season, there were 10,540 hospitalizations.

COVD-19 mitigation efforts like mask-wearing, reduced travel and increased ventilation of indoor spaces likely contributed to the decline of flu cases and hospitalization during the 2020-21 season.

The Ashland County Health Department investigated the boy's death.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
County
Ashland County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Flu Season#Odh#Directv#Hulu Live
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHIO Dayton

New, more contagious COVID variant surges in U.S.

DAYTON — As we continue to emerge from the most recent Omicron surge in Ohio, there is a subvariant increasing across the region and around the world. It’s called Omicron BA.2 and it’s proving to be more contagious than previous variants. Ohio has not seen much of...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska seeing more flu cases and flu-related deaths

Nebraska is seeing more cases of influenza, state health officials said Thursday. In addition to the increase in cases, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said more kids have been missing school and more people have been hospitalized. A total of 13 Nebraskans have died from influenza-associated illness so far this season, officials said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Flu hospitalizations rise 7th straight week: 8 CDC notes

Flu activity continues to rise in most of the U.S., with the highest flu test positivity levels seen in Central and South-Central states, according to the CDC's March 25 FluView report. Eight CDC updates:. 1. For the week ending March 19, 2,733 lab-confirmed flu patients were hospitalized, up from 2,082...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy