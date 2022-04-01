Spring Festival 2022 in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 the Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments will hold Spring Festival 2022. This will be a community-wide Spring Festival with vendors, food trucks, prizes, music, a radio broadcast, games, a bouncy house and Easter Egg Hunts for children and Senior Adults!

The Timeless Seasons In The Sun Garden ( #OSSP ) will be featured with a audio-guided tour through the portals. You will enjoy the serenity of the garden and be rewarded with a special prize at the end.

Bring your Easter Basket!

Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments describes its facilities as “a cozy 9-bed, secure Memory Care facility, offering around the clock care and medication assistance, and 3 nutritious meals a day.

We also have 7 separate studio apartments for seniors who do not require assistance.’