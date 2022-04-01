ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Spring Festival 2022 in Piedmont

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 the Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments will hold Spring Festival 2022. This will be a community-wide Spring Festival with vendors, food trucks, prizes, music, a radio broadcast, games, a bouncy house and Easter Egg Hunts for children and Senior Adults!
The Timeless Seasons In The Sun Garden ( #OSSP ) will be featured with a audio-guided tour through the portals. You will enjoy the serenity of the garden and be rewarded with a special prize at the end.
Bring your Easter Basket!

Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments describes its facilities as “a cozy 9-bed, secure Memory Care facility, offering around the clock care and medication assistance, and 3 nutritious meals a day.
We also have 7 separate studio apartments for seniors who do not require assistance.’

Calhoun County Journal

Redback Hymnal Sing in Piedmont

A Redback Hymnal Sing will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm hosted by the Spring Garden/Rock Run Ministerial Association and held at Salam Baptist Church 11305 County Road 8, Piedmont, AL 36272. This event is open to the public and was announced as “Singing Announcement… Spread the word & let’s pack this lil church that’s out there “in the sticks”! This is gonna be a fun night singing the songs of Zion!”
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Annual Pancake Fundraiser in Anniston

Do you like pancakes?  On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6:00am to 11:00 am at St. Mark UMC 1320 Golden Springs Rd Anniston, AL 36207 you can come and enjoy for a good cause. Hosted by St Mark United Methodists Men’s Club, and a tradition at St Mark for over 40 years, the Annual Pancake Breakfast […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for Your Fav Items, Light Refreshments, & Door Prizes!”The dates are Friday April 8th, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday April 9th, 10:00 am to 4, and Sunday April 10th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Fling Sunday

On Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at 10:00 am come join the Spring Fling at Munford Baptist Church 326 1st Ave N, Munford, AL 36268. They have described the event as “The Resurrection of Jesus is the greatest event in human history so we are getting ready to celebrate Easter by hosting our Spring Fling Sunday!! […]
MUNFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

