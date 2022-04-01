ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring from Acting: ‘I Really Like My Quiet Life’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
After a 40-year career in Hollywood, comedy legend Jim Carrey is “fairly serious” about retiring soon.

While promoting “ Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Carrey revealed to Access Hollywood that he is looking for a break.

“Well, I’m retiring,” Carrey said. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

The “Ace Ventura” star added that there are certain stipulations: “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey said, “but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey previously took a six-year hiatus from major roles in studio films following 2014’s “Dumb and Dumber To,” before starring as the video game villain  in “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Recently, Dolly Parton hoped Carrey would play music partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic. “You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness?” Parton told Mr. Nashville Talks . “Jim Carrey.”

Meanwhile, Carrey has shared his take on the now-infamous 2022 Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock, plus his disdain for where Hollywood itself is heading.

The “Mask” star told CBS’ Gayle King that he was “sickened” by the response at the 2022 Oscars after Smith slapped presenter Rock after a joke regarding wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The actress suffers from alopecia, a hair loss condition. Smith went on to win Best Actor for “King Richard” and was roundly applauded by attendees.

“I was sickened by the standing ovation [after his win],” Carrey said. “ Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Carrey continued, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

He concluded, “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.”

