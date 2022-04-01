ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gov. Cooper congratulates Longleaf Commitment recipients at PCC

By Caitlin Richards
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhJNA_0ewTRpSY00

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Governor Roy Cooper visited Pitt Community College on Thursday. He talked with Pitt Community College students who are recipients of the NC Longleaf Commitment grant.

“Helping people get over the top and get that degree or certificate that they need to get a lot of these new good-paying jobs that we have,” said Cooper. “So we want to make sure that these students have the education and the training that they need to be able to get these jobs. And the Longleaf Commitment grants help provide that.”

Cooper launched the Longleaf Commitment Community College Program grant in 2021. The purpose of the grant is to help community college students from low- and middle-class families still achieve their educational goals.

Seven Pitt Community College students who attended the talk are grant recipients. They talked with the governor about how the grant allows them to continue their education.

“I was able to come here and get my education. So it covers not only my tuition but access codes and you know, just other school supplies,” said Yamileth Espino, a PCC student and grant recipient. “And so since my parents are immigrants, they actually never got a chance to finish high school even maybe not even middle school.

“So it was even more important to me to pursue my education past high school. And so now here I am in college, hopefully going into social work.”

The Longleaf Commitment grant not only impacts the students that attended the governor’s talk but it enhances the PCC community.

“This helps our students to maintain and to graduate from Pitt Community College and hopefully go into the workforce, where they can provide for their families and maybe change even a generation from now,” said Dr. Lawrence Rouse, president of PCC. “So it’s very important that we provide this support for them, it’s an investment into our students that our students can then invest back into their communities.”

For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant | NC Community Colleges .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

29K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow FOX8 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Smoky Mountain News

Gov. Cooper returns to Haywood, checks in on flood recovery

On March 15, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made several stops in Western North Carolina, including one in Waynesville, where he checked in with local leaders on the progress of recovery from Tropical Storm Fred. Last August, flooding killed six after torrential rains devastated parts of Cruso and Canton. Cleanup...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WBTV

Gov. Cooper set to announce next phase of NC’s COVID-19 response

CMS data shows a much lower enrollment of minority students in these advanced courses. Our education reporter Courtney Cole spoke to students about the reason. Permanent Daylight Saving Time? People in Hickory share their opinion. Updated: 1 hours ago. While many people are excited about the change, not everyone is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Collin Cunningham

Queen City Roundup 3/17: Bird flu in NC, Gov. Cooper to talk COVID, Scarborough's replacement and more

A bald eagle in Dare County was one of four North Carolina birds to die from a new strain of bird flu, NC wildlife officials said(Alexas Fotos/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte! It is Thursday, March 17, and bird is the word for today's Roundup after North Carolina wildlife officials announced that four flyers in the state have died due to avian influenza. We'll alsod update readers on local and statewide COVID-19 data ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper's 11:30 a.m. coronavirus press briefing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer Forum: Should Gov. Cooper have endorsed in Cumberland senate race?

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has shaken up his own party’s upcoming primary for State Senate District 19, with a high-profile endorsement of challenger Val Applewhite over incumbent Sen. Kirk deViere. The endorsement comes before a May Democratic primary that includes deViere, Applewhite and Ed Donaldson. The move surprised election-watchers here in Cumberland County and statewide...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcc#Community Colleges#High School#Winterville#Pitt Community College
WITN

Tillis endorses Cawthorn opponent in upcoming GOP primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis announced this morning he was endorsing a state senator running against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, and not the incumbent congressman. Cawthorn was elected two years ago to the state’s 11th District but has angered several Republican lawmakers over recent comments. Tillis said...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'The worst is behind us': 2 years in, Gov. Cooper says COVID won't disrupt NC

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday told North Carolinians he believes the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. "We can look forward with the belief that the worst is behind us," Cooper said during a news conference. "Now we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. It's time to chart the new course. This virus will still be with us but it won't disrupt us."
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Portland Tribune

PCC names four finalists for president

The community will get the opportunity to meet the candidates between March 21 and 24. Portland Community College's presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists to replace the retiring President Mark Mitsui. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper encourages employers to apply for HIRE Vets medallion program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor. The application period runs...
POLITICS
WNCT

PCC earns prestigious ‘Military-Friendly’ designation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — An organization dedicated to serving the nation’s military community has given PCC its seal of approval once again. VIQTORY—a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001—recently announced PCC had earned a spot on its 2022-23 list of “Military Friendly Schools.” That means Pitt is one of the country’s best post-secondary institutions for […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Joyner Named PCC’s 2022 ‘Woman of Substance’

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — For the past 12 years, Sherri Joyner has been preparing Pitt Community College criminal justice students for law enforcement careers while showing them that hard work, perseverance, and doing things the right way leads to success. On Wednesday, Joyner discovered just how much those efforts have been appreciated. During PCC’s annual Women’s […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Opposition to Cawthorn’s comments coming from all sides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Much of the electoral bandwidth in North Carolina this week was absorbed by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) who in an interview last weekend had talked about the orgies and cocaine parties he had heard about occurring among the folks in Washington, D.C. Cawthorn did not name names, so he placed all […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy