Winston-salem, NC

Man breaks into ex’s apartment, gets shot, Winston-Salem police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after breaking into an ex’s apartment.

Police were called to Countryside Drive in Winston-Salem just before 6 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder.

They say that the man and the tenant of the apartment had been in a relationship in the past, and that the man came to the apartment Friday morning, “breached open the front door” and came inside. That’s when police say the tenant shot him.

He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening and he’s stable.

This investigation is still ongoing and there is a large police presence in the 5400 block of Countryside Drive while the crime scene is being processed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

