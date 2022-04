All four US soldiers who were onboard a military plane that crashed in Norway on Friday have died, according to the country’s prime minister.Jonas Gahr Store expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the families of those who were killed, writing in a tweet: “It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a plane crash last night ... Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.” Rescue services reached the crash site by land early on Saturday after helicopters were unable to help due to poor weather...

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO