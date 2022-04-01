ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prosecutor urges jury to convict 4 men in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, says they were 'filled with rage'

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor urges jury to convict 4...

spectrumnews1.com

Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
My Magic GR

Michigan Man Busted For Having ‘Ice’ In His Pop

Unfortunately for him it was the wrong kind of ice. A 54-year-old guy in northern Michigan named Victor McMillan got pulled over on the highway last week. It was just east of Traverse City in a town called Bagley. McMillan was drinking a Coca-Cola in a McDonald's cup when the...
