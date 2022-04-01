ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Lead Free Kids Coalition addresses lead poisoning

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyY7X_0ewTQgec00

Lawmakers as well as advocates for the Lead-Free Kids Coalition are addressing childhood lead poisoning prevention. Advocates are asking for funding that would help the state solve and prevent these issues.

NYS to test water for lead at child care centers

According to the CDC, lead poisoning happens when a person swallows or breathes in lead dust which usually comes from paint containing lead. It can also be found in some toys and jewelry. Children under the age of six are most at risk.

The Coalition is asking for $50 million in the budget. The money would go towards helping landlords renovate houses and supporting the county department of health to help children who have already been poisoned.

Executive director of Clean & Healthy NY, Bobbi Wilding explained why its necessary to address the lead issue, “And really we believe that this is critical this year because lead poisoning has plagued us for far too long. It’s time to pivot from treating kids like test strips and only taking action after they’ve been harmed and actually preventing it by removing it from our homes.”

Housing advocates push for Good Cause Bill & HAPV

Lead based paints were not banned in the US until 1978. Lead poisoning can lead to serious health issues like learning disabilities, speech and language problems and attention deficit disorder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
deseret.com

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children. Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age. Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Pediatrician explains how COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children are being tested

For some parents of young children, the wait for COVID-19 vaccines has been long and agonizing. Throughout 2021, vaccines against COVID-19 emerged as the most effective way to prevent severe forms of the disease. Vaccines are currently recommended for everyone five years and older in the United States but are not yet available for younger age groups. Though more rare in young children, severe disease leading to hospitalization and even death from COVID-19 can occur.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Cdc#Landlord#Learning Disabilities#Toys#Nys#Coalition#Clean Healthy Ny#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

Chemical found in leafy greens shown to slow growth of COVID-19 and common cold viruses

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children's Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other cruciferous plants may offer a potentially new and potent weapon against the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common cold. COVID-19 has already killed more than 6 million people worldwide, and studies have shown that common colds cost an estimated economic loss of $25 billion in the U.S. alone each year.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Home COVID tests can cause harm if not stored safely: FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The tests can cause harm if they're not used according to manufacturers' instructions, and they also need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across U.S.

The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report. First identified in Missouri in 2009, the virus is found in the Southeast and Midwest and is spread by the lone star tick. The genetic fingerprint of the virus found in Georgia differs from that found in other states. This suggests the virus may be rapidly mutating, researchers say.
GEORGIA STATE
WebMD

As FDA OKs Another COVID Booster, Some Experts Question Need

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. March 29, 2022 -- The FDA today authorized Americans over the age of 50 to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot, even though many top infectious disease experts questioned the need before the agency’s decision. The FDA granted emergency use...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Link Between Lead Poisoning and Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers estimate that half of Americans were exposed to adverse lead levels in early childhood, with 2.6 IQ points lost per person. Lead has devastating consequences for children, disrupting brain, bone, cardiovascular, and other organ systems. Exposure also weakens the biological substrate that makes brains resilient to aging processes, increasing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy