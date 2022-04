We've all heard the stories of great migration from to Texas. According to Quartz, The Lone Star State saw a whopping 310,000 new residents that moved in from other states and topped the list of states with the most new citizens in 2021. That means that more than quarter of a million people decided they wanted to be Texans during the middle of the global pandemic. Not everyone that moved in was loaded, but now we know where the ones that were love to live the most.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO