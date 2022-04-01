ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State agrees to sell, then buy back space in Thompson Center, which new owners say they’ll renovate

By Dan Petrella Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The state of Illinois on Thursday finalized a deal to sell the James R. Thompson Center for $70 million and then buy back about one-third of the building for more than double that amount. The sale to a company led by Michael Reschke, chairman and CEO of...

