Madison, WI

The DOT wants your input on long-term plans for the Beltline corridor

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is setting up a pair of meetings in the coming weeks to get the public’s input on long-term plans for the Beltline and its surrounding areas.

The meetings come as the DOT launches a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study to look into a range of potential projects to improve local and regional safety, accessibility, and mobility issues along the Beltline from Middleton to Cottage Grove.

As part of the study, two public input meetings have been scheduled in April to gather ideas and opinions from people who want to share their thoughts with those conducting the study.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial High School commons at 201 S. Gammon Road in Madison, with the presentation scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The second meeting will be held the next day, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Village on Park community room at 2300 South Part Street in Madison.

The same materials will be presented at both meetings, and a Spanish language translator will be available at both meetings. Other language translators will be available upon request.

The PEL is a long-range planning study that is scheduled to be finished in 2023, but the DOT says it does not expect any construction projects coming out of the study to start for the next 10 to 15 years.

If you can’t attend the meetings but have questions or comments to share, the DOT says you can contact the project manager, Jeff Berens, at (608) 245-2656 or by sending an email.

You can find more information on the study on the DOT’s website.

‘It is critical’: Madison Police Department seeking community feedback for long-term policing strategy

MADISON, Wis. — A leader in community and problem-oriented policing. That’s what Madison Police Captain Matt Tye believes his department has been over the years. “But the nation has been I think grappling with what exactly we are looking for from our police departments,” he said. That’s why the Madison Police Department has decided to create a long-term strategic plan...
MADISON, WI
Madison makes ‘Streatery’ program permanent with unanimous vote

MADISON, Wis. — City leaders unanimously approved a permanent version of Madison’s popular “Streatery” program during a Tuesday night Common Council meeting. The program, which was first introduced in response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and closures in 2020, has been extended multiple times since its introduction in large part because of the program’s popularity with local businesses and patrons alike.
MADISON, WI
