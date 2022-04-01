The DOT wants your input on long-term plans for the Beltline corridor

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is setting up a pair of meetings in the coming weeks to get the public’s input on long-term plans for the Beltline and its surrounding areas.

The meetings come as the DOT launches a Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) study to look into a range of potential projects to improve local and regional safety, accessibility, and mobility issues along the Beltline from Middleton to Cottage Grove.

As part of the study, two public input meetings have been scheduled in April to gather ideas and opinions from people who want to share their thoughts with those conducting the study.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial High School commons at 201 S. Gammon Road in Madison, with the presentation scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The second meeting will be held the next day, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Village on Park community room at 2300 South Part Street in Madison.

The same materials will be presented at both meetings, and a Spanish language translator will be available at both meetings. Other language translators will be available upon request.

The PEL is a long-range planning study that is scheduled to be finished in 2023, but the DOT says it does not expect any construction projects coming out of the study to start for the next 10 to 15 years.

If you can’t attend the meetings but have questions or comments to share, the DOT says you can contact the project manager, Jeff Berens, at (608) 245-2656 or by sending an email.

You can find more information on the study on the DOT’s website.

