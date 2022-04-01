ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays sign manager Charlie Montoyo to contract extension through 2023, per report

By Mike Axisa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ascendant Toronto Blue Jays have signed manager Charlie Montoyo to a contract extension through 2023, reports Shi David of Sportsnet. The contract includes club options for 2024 and 2025. The team has not yet announced the news. Montoyo, 56, was entering the final season of the original contract...

