ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

By TOM KRISHER
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6UnD_0ewTOtWj00
Mileage Standards FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled by the government. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback enacted under President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes)

DETROIT — (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its new fuel economy requirements are the strongest to date and the maximum the industry can achieve over the time period. They will reduce gasoline consumption by more than 220 billion gallons over the life of vehicles, compared with the Trump standards.

They're expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions — but not as much as some environmentalists want — and raise new vehicle prices in an industry already pressed by inflation and supply chain issues.

For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get just under 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving. The new requirements increase gas mileage by 8% per year for model years 2024 and 2025 and 10% in the 2026 model year.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said the rules also will help strengthen national security by making the country less dependent on foreign oil and less vulnerable to volatile gasoline prices. Gasoline nationwide has spiked to an average of more than $4.22 per gallon, with much of the increase coming since Russia, a major oil producer, invaded Ukraine in late February. It cost $2.88 per gallon just a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas prices also have helped to fuel inflation to a 40-year high, eating up household budgets and hitting President Joe Biden's approval ratings.

“Transportation is the second-largest cost for American families, only behind housing,” Buttigieg said. The new standards, he said, will help keep the U.S. more secure and preserve “the freedom of our country to chart its future without being subject to other countries and to the decisions that are being made in the boardrooms of energy companies.”

But auto dealers say more stringent requirements drive up prices and push people out of an already expensive new-car market. NHTSA projects that the new rules will raise the price of a new vehicle in the 2029 model year by $1,087.

Trump’s administration rolled back fuel economy standards, allowing them to rise 1.5% per year, which environmental groups said was inadequate to limit planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change. The standards had been rising about 5% per year previously.

But the new standards won't immediately match those adopted through 2025 under President Barack Obama. NHTSA officials said they will equal the Obama standards by 2025 and slightly exceed them for the 2026 model year.

The Obama-era standards automatically adjusted for changes in the type of vehicles people are buying. When they were enacted in 2012, 51% of new vehicle sales were cars and 49% SUVs and trucks. Last year, 77% of new vehicle sales were SUVs and trucks, which generally are less efficient than cars.

Some environmental groups said the new requirements from NHTSA under Biden don't go far enough to fight global warming. Others supported the new standards as a big step toward reducing emissions, with the American Lung Association calling for even stronger standards to drive a transition to all new vehicles having zero-emissions by 2035.

“Climate change has gotten much worse, but these rules only require automakers to reduce gas-guzzling slightly more than they agreed to cut nine years ago,” said Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Center at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Officials said that under the new standards, owners would save about $1,400 in gasoline costs during the lifetime of a 2029 model year vehicle. Carbon dioxide emissions would drop by 2.5 billion metric tons by 2050 under the standards, the NHTSA said.

Automakers are investing billions of dollars to develop and build electric vehicles but say government support is needed to get people to buy them. The companies want government tax credits to reduce prices as well as more money for EV charging stations to ease anxiety over running out of juice.

John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a large industry trade group, said increased regulations will require supportive government policies. Regulators should consider safety, consumer buying preferences, improved fuel economy and the transition to electric vehicles, he said in a statement.

NHTSA sets fuel economy requirements, while the Environmental Protection Agency develops limits on greenhouse gas emissions. NHTSA officials said their requirements nearly match rules adopted in December by the EPA, so automakers don't have to comply with two rules.

___

This story has been corrected to show the current real-world mileage requirement under the Trump administration rules is 28 mpg, not 24 mpg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WOKV and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
deseret.com

Are electric vehicles cheaper to own than the average gas guzzler?

As gas prices reach new highs, a growing number of Americans have shown interest in owning electric vehicles. The big question many have is whether EVs can save them money. Although, it is important to “consider the total ownership cost,” said Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research, according to NBC News.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Automakers With Gas-Guzzling Cars Face Massive Penalties

Gas prices are as high as they've ever been and many consumers will be paying more attention to gas mileage numbers, as well as electrified models, before buying a new vehicle. But it's not only consumers who are keeping an eye on mpg ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that it will be reinstating a high increase in penalties for automakers that don't meet fuel efficiency requirements. This applies to 2019 model year vehicles and newer. While this is good news for Tesla, the decision could cost Stellantis over $570 million based on the company's previous estimates.
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Biden unveils strongest fuel efficiency rule yet

The Transportation Department today released a new fuel economy rule to prevent 5.5 trillion pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere and save billions of gallons of gas by midcentury. The new corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards require an 8 percent annual increase in fuel efficiency for model...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Traffic
Detroit, MI
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Fuel Economy Frenzy: 5 New Cars That Get Over 50 MPG Without Charging

It’s no secret that gas prices are rising. Now, more than ever, having a solid fuel economy rating will help save massive amounts of money at gas pumps. Though many people are quick to advise a switch to an electric or a plug-in hybrid, not everyone has access to a charger. So, here are five good old gas-eaters from 2022 that still manage 50 miles per gallon combined!
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of […]
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Road & Track

How Stellantis' New Inline-Six Fits Into the Automaker's EV-Heavy Future

With the debut of Stellantis’ all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six, years of hushed rumors and speculation about the powertrain finally ends. The release of a new internal-combustion powertrain is both exciting and somewhat odd in an era where automakers are intensely focused on electrification, so Road & Track sat down with Stellantis technology communication specialist Dale Jewett to discuss how an inline-six fits into the automaker’s future plans, and what it means for the beloved Hemi V-8.
CARS
eenews.net

Fuel economy penalties soar under new rule

President Biden is cracking down on automakers who fail to meet fuel economy standards by charging them more for violations. In a final rule released late last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration bumped its corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, penalty from $5.50 per tenth of a mile per gallon to $14 — a significant increase.
BUSINESS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Fuel Economy#Ap#Transportation#Nhtsa
Reuters

U.S. to unveil revised stricter fuel economy regulations on Friday

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday plans to unveil tougher fuel economy standards for vehicles that would reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's rollback of U.S. regulations aimed at improving gas mileage and cutting tailpipe pollution, officials said. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Highway Traffic...
POTUS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Biden administration finalizes tougher fuel economy rules

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is announcing it will boost fuel efficiency requirements by 8% for both the 2024 and 2025 model years and 10% in 2026. The new rules are expected to reduce consumer fuel costs by $192 billion for new vehicles sold by 2030. The Environmental...
POTUS
electrek.co

US NHTSA reinstates billions in fines on gas-guzzling automakers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruled that heightened fines on automakers that fail to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements on 2019 and later vehicles would be reinstated. The decision is a big hit to high-polluting automakers and the lobby group that supports them, and a win for EV makers.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

10 Fun Cars with Great MPG

There's more than one way to push back against the high price of gasoline: you can drive less or you can drive for less. But there's no reason to sacrifice your enjoyment behind the wheel in order to zip down the road more fuel-efficiently. Every car on this list achieves at least 30 mpg on the the EPA's highway test cycle and embodies the fun-to-drive spirit we prize. Their EPA combined, city, and highway fuel-economy numbers accompany each entry.
CARS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy