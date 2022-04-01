ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lebanon officer killed, two officers injured in afternoon shooting

By Ben Schad, Taylor Tosheff, George Stockburger, Daniel Hamburg, Jeremiah Marshall
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5MXc_0ewTNfS000

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – One Lebanon City police officer has been killed and two were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lebanon, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon around 3:36 p.m. for a domestic incident. Gunfire was exchanged at 4:24 p.m. and officials say the suspect, a 34-year-old white Lebanon man, is dead.

Lebanon City Police Department Chief Todd Breiner said the man was shot and killed by police.

One of the officers injured is in critical, but stable condition and the second is in stable condition at area hospitals.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

The names of the three officers were not yet released Thursday night.

“At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” said Mayor Capello.

Police Chief Breiner says the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.

Thursday’s Press Conference

“It’s clearly a traumatic event,” said Chief Breiner. “Our guys are strong, but we’re human and we have families and people were injured today. We’re all affected by this, and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it.”

Neighbors were shaken by the events with some witnessing police in the area. abc27 spoke with some of the neighbors who said it was alarming to see caution tape, lights, and so many police cars all just steps from their front doors in the middle of the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uil6r_0ewTNfS000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWqDF_0ewTNfS000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFM7v_0ewTNfS000

One neighbor expressed disbelief about what happened in the area. “I’m extremely shocked. This neighborhood never gets attention, it’s usually really chill. It’s peaceful, everything’s good and this was just like absurd I would have never expected this or even thought this in a million years that something like this was going to happen.”

A second joint press conference will be held on Friday morning with the Lebanon Police, Mayor Capello, and the District Attorney’s office to discuss their preliminary findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp7Rl_0ewTNfS000
Lebanon Police personnel walk up Reinoehl St. in Lebanon, Pa., after a city policeman was killed and two others wounded by a 34-year-old suspect, who was also shot and killed, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page , this is the first Lebanon City police officer killed in the line of duty since 1903 and only the third line of duty death in the department’s history.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Retired officer reacts to Lebanon fatal police shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Two other officers, Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler, were injured and are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals. Michael McLaughlin, a retired lieutenant from the […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon Police shooter had criminal history; DA

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff. According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
Tri-City Herald

Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Police Cars#Whtm#Press Conference
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Six people dead after I-81N 80-car pileup; police investigate

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has confirmed that the pile-up on I-81N in Schuylkill County on Monday, March 28, resulted in six fatalities. The identities of those who died will not be released until families have been notified. While it was once reported that there were 50 to 60 vehicles involved, PSP Frackville has confirmed […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy