ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Remarkable women winner: Dr. Kendra Holmes

By Joe Millitzer
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All last month, FOX 2 and News 11 celebrated Women’s History Month by highlighting the stories of some Remarkable Women in the Greater St. Louis area, but there can...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
FOX2Now
FOX2Now

42K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WHIO Dayton

Happy Pi Day! Celebrate Women in STEM with these experiments

Pi is one of the most well-known constants in mathematics. It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Today, women across the globe are Dressing for STEM! The past seven years, female STEM professionals wear purple on Pi Day to encourage girls to go into STEM fields. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
WAVY News 10

‘Remarkable Women’ finalist: Dana Robinson

Most of Albano Cleaners’ customers in Norfolk won't recognize Dana Robinson by name, but they certainly depend on her extraordinary service. Her story highlights the passion of the people who take the time to write in about the wonderful things our Remarkable Women finalists do and the impact they make at home and beyond.
NORFOLK, VA
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
KLST/KSAN

Remarkable Women: DJ Sutterfield

Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S History Month#Fox 2 And#News 11#Nexstar#Affinia Healthcare#Kplr
FOX2Now

Delmar restaurant busts bullying ‘influencer’

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A popular noodle restaurant in the Delmar Loop is calling out the unscrupulous behavior of an online influencer who posted phony reviews after the restaurant wouldn’t give him free food. The owner of Corner 17 shared a series of screenshots on their Facebook and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BRProud

Remarkable Women: Viki Ellis is the founder of Heritage Ranch

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Viki Ellis is our third finalist in Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest. As the founder of Heritage Ranch, a residential home for teenage boys, Ellis took her story of personal crisis and turned it into a lifetime of helping other families navigate similar challenges. Ellis was just a teenager when the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
MyWabashValley.com

Remarkable Women nominee: Lori Carpenter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – We are continuing to share the stories of our nominees for Nexstar’s 2022 Remarkable Women contest. Here on MyWabashValley.com, we received many nominations for Nexstar Digital’s 2022 “Remarkable Women Contest”. We have it narrowed down to four women, whose stories we will be sharing over the next several weeks.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NEWS10 ABC

Remarkable Women: Paula Barbaruolo

When justice is delayed, the saying goes, justice is denied. One remarkable woman spent years helping those in need navigate the legal system and find the justice they deserved but couldn't afford.
ALBANY, NY
KELOLAND TV

Remarkable Women 2022: Julia Orrock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A nurse, volunteer, firefighter and mom. Our remarkable woman in KELOLAND nominee tonight is Julia Orrock. For years, Orrock has worked behind the scenes to support people in her community in many ways. Today is her time to shine. In her 15 years working...
RAPID CITY, SD
WOOD

Jeannie Henderson is our next Remarkable Women of West Michigan nominee!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – All March we are celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring local West Michigan women through the Remarkable Women of West Michigan campagin. Remarkable Women is a Nexstar Media Inc. initiative acknowledging the impact local women have made through their community contribution, self-achievement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy