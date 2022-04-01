ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Top ways to get the most out of your food and exercise

Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Eating well and exercising regularly are key components of a healthy lifestyle. Rather than thinking of these two efforts independently, it's important to understand the connection between eating and exercise so you can maximize your workouts and feel your best. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto shares...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deviled Eggs#Healthy Food#Vitamin#Egg Whites#Bpt#Eggland
shefinds

The Surprising Ingredient You Should Eat More Of To Curb Cravings

Anyone who is trying to lose weight has probably been told to snack wisely, as eating without planning ahead can often lead to over-eating or contributing to weight gain without realizing. Eating light snacks throughout the day (while also making time for exercise and hydrating often) is a great way to nourish your body and give it much-needed energy while still aiming for healthy weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Smoothies, According To Dietitians—It Causes Indigestion!

Smoothies are one of the most convenient options out there for anyone who wants a nutritious pick-me-up to take with them on-the-go. By blending your favorite fruits and other nourishing additions, you can easily create a go-to drink that will support your weight loss and/or overall health goals. On the flip side, certain ingredients might initiate unwanted reactions after sipping on your smoothie, such as indigestion and other uncomfortable effects, like bloating, gas, stomach pains, etc.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: Adding This One Ingredient To Your Yogurt Can Help Your Metabolism

Rich in protein and an excellent source of calcium, yogurt is a nutrient-dense food that can be eaten at any meal to provide an array of benefits to the body. Greek yogurt is generally one of the healthier iterations as it’s often lower in sugar and less processed than other yogurts, but you may find that the variations which are best for your body may be significantly lacking in flavor.
NUTRITION
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
DIETS
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
FitnessVolt.com

Tia-Clair Toomey Reveals Her Full Day of Eating For New Cutting Diet In Prep for 2022 CrossFit Games

The 5x Fittest Woman on Earth®, Tia-Clair Toomey, started the 2022 CrossFit Season successfully, as she placed second overall in the Open. This is very impressive, as Tia-Clair got back to CrossFit just 2 months ago, and carried over a lot of extra weight from bobsled training. Although her cutting progress is already noticeable, Tia-Clair still has to lose more weight to get into her peak shape.
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

Are Avocados Actually Good for You?

People go crazy for avocados. Blame the creaminess they add to dishes, how they serve up healthy fats, or just a good marketing campaign, but demand continues to climb for these small green fruits. In fact, consumption of avocados tripled from 2001 to 2018, according to the USDA Economic Research Service.
FOOD & DRINKS
EverydayHealth.com

3 Healthy Deviled Egg Recipes

When life hands you lemons, you know what to do. But what about when life hands you a bunch of hard-boiled eggs? One common solution is to devil them into that favorite springtime appetizer and star of many picnics and potlucks. But the name, which ostensibly refers to cooking them with a lot of spicy seasonings, could just as easily refer to the hell this dish can wreak on your diet if you’re not careful.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy