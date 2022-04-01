ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Whistleblower: Hertz using police as ‘repo’ men, prompting false arrests

By Rich McHugh, Edited by Aleksandra Bush and Katie Smith
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUuLT_0ewTLcjP00

(N ewsNation ) — Rental car company Hertz is under fire from lawmakers after hundreds of customers say they were pulled over by police and told the rental car they were driving had been reported as stolen.

Those customers say they rented their cars legally and paid for them but were arrested and sometimes thrown in jail.

Now, a whistleblower is shedding light on what is going on behind the scenes at the company.

Daniel Stokes worked for Hertz for 11 years from 1996 till 2007 and was a branch and city manager in charge of 24 different Hertz locations.

“Being a city manager and knowing what the processes were and learning more about what actually happens to the people, quite honestly, it pissed me off that knowing that it was still going on,” Stokes told NewsNation investigative reporter Rich McHugh.

Stokes believes the way Hertz is managing this current process is wrong.

“I don’t see how it’s legal,” Stokes said.

He says Hertz should not be involving police in most of these cases, but a collections company, instead.

In cases where customers have rented a car and not returned it on the due date, “Hertz is actually using the police department as a repo company and the court system as a collection company,” Stokes said. “All of these supposed embezzlement by thefts are collection issues. They’re not actual thefts.”

Biden orders up oil from US reserves to fight gas price hike

In other cases, he says, the car reported as stolen has already been returned and the customer who returned it late has paid restitution. It’s the next person who rents the car, not knowing the car’s history, that gets in trouble, he said.

“It’s after the fact … people are getting arrested,” Stokes said. “That’s pretty jarring to a person’s life.” And he said that’s because Hertz simply isn’t working with computer systems or record keeping that are rapid enough to clear a car’s history before it’s returned to service, leading innocent people to be falsely arrested.

Stokes said he realized the severity of the problem when this happened to him. He says he was out on medical leave and had a Hertz car. He was arrested, prosecuted for embezzlement and ultimately fired as a result of it. He says he’s coming forward now because he has nothing to gain except for goodwill in telling people about this.

Hertz did not respond to NewsNation’s request for comment regarding Stokes’ claims.

The company has issued the same statement since last year, saying in part: “The vast majority of these cases involve renters who were many weeks or even months overdue returning vehicles and who stopped communicating with us well beyond the scheduled due date.”

Hundreds of people are suing Hertz over accusations of mental and emotional damages, including a former federal agent.

The former agent, who would prefer not to be named due to previous undercover work, said Oklahoma City police handcuffed him a few hours after he rented a car in May 2021. The encounter was captured on bodycam footage.

“I’m thinking to myself, this can’t be happening,” he said.

The former agent was later released but told he might get arrested again.

“I thought, ‘This is insanity,'” he said.

Rental car nightmare: Customers suing Hertz after false report

He returned the car the next morning and Hertz refunded his money.

Another man, Julius Burnside, was arrested and spent seven months in jail before a Georgia court, after looking at all the evidence, ruled that Burnside had in fact paid for his rental and dismissed the case entirely.

Francis Malofiy is an attorney representing more than 250 Hertz customers suing the company over false arrest. McHugh caught up with him on Capitol Hill as two senators — Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren — have now asked for a congressional investigation.

“Hertz made it clear that unless a court or Congress makes them change their ways, they’re not going to do so,” Malofiy said. “And that’s why we’ve met with many congressional offices and committees — to get broad support on both sides of the aisle.”

A court has ordered Hertz to turn over a database it was trying to block the release of. That database shows that they have reported about 3,000 cars stolen each year for the past few years.

“If the country knew how our taxpayer dollars and our police systems (are) being used … I promise you, I’m sure more legislators would probably involved in stopping this,” said the former agent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Washington police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless men

Washington police arrested a suspect on Tuesday over the shooting of five homeless men in the US capital and in New York, officials said. Two men were killed and three wounded in the shootings that took place over the past 10 days, with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and her New York counterpart Eric Adams calling the perpetrator a "cold-blooded killer." Police said the suspect in the shootings was being interviewed by law enforcement in a tweet early on Tuesday. Authorities have offered large cash rewards for information that leads to the killer's arrest with police releasing images of a shaven-headed and bearded male suspect dressed all in black.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

A landmark verdict in the George Floyd case confirms that police must stop crimes by fellow officers

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
The Independent

FBI offers $15k reward for Jan 6 fugitive accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

The FBI has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of January 6 rioter Jonathan Daniel Pollock. The 23-year-old central Florida man from Lakeland faces multiple high-level charges and is accused of “assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon”, according to the FBI. The FBI offices in DC and in Tampa, Florida issued the call for information. “We’ve been trying to locate Mr Pollock since last summer,” FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani said in a statement. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Arrest#Police#Newsnation
NebraskaTV

FBI informant who helped FBI crack Whitmer kidnapping plot to testify Friday

A postal worker became the FBI's key informant in the trial against four suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In Day six of the kidnapping plot trial, a 35 year-old FBI informant known as Big Dan testified in U.S. District Court Friday about hundreds of hours of recordings and secret phone calls and messages he captured while embedded with the Wolverine Watchmen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHYY

Johnson bribery trial: FBI agent details claims of ‘low-show’ work by lawmaker’s spouse

FBI Special Agent Richard Haag said Monday that co-defendant Dawn Chavous completed some of the tasks listed in her invoices to Universal Companies, but not all of them. In May 2013, the first month of her consulting firm’s contract, Haag said his investigation showed that Chavous did “little” to no work for Universal, a prominent nonprofit developer and charter school operator co-founded by legendary music producer Kenny Gamble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Barry Morphew lawyers ask judge to dismiss case, citing 'false testimony': court documents

Lawyers for murder suspect Barry Morphew are again asking a Colorado judge to drop his case, citing falsehoods from prosecutors and law enforcement, according to reports. Morphew was arrested in May 2021 and is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and other crimes in connection to the presumed death of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has not been found, and Morphew has maintained his innocence.
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy