Boca Raton, FL

Man accused of drugging woman and recording himself sexually assaulting her

By Rob Garguilo
 1 day ago
A Boca Raton man is accused of repeatedly drugging and raping a woman over a period of several months and recording it each time.

Carlisle Kirkpatrick, 55, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with six counts of sexual battery and six counts of video voyeurism.

Kirkpatrick would slip drugs into the victim’s drink and then rape her while she was unconscious, according to the police report.

The report said the woman only learned what was happening when she found Carlisle’s camera pointed at the bed and a video on the memory card.

“Shown in the video was non-consensual sexual intercourse between the victim who was unconscious and Carlisle,” the report said. “The victim did not consent, nor does she recall the sexual intercourse.”

The report went on to say the woman took a drug test, and it came back positive for an anesthetic called ketamine. Police said ketamine is often used as a date rape drug.

In court Wednesday morning, the judge challenged Kirkpatrick as to how he got the ketamine.

“You’re not a physician?” the judge asked.

“No, sir. I’m not,” Kirkpatrick replied.

“You certainly don’t prescribe certain narcotics,” the judge said.

The victim told police Kirkpatrick confessed to her that he’d been drugging and raping her and recording it.

In all, police said the victim found six different videos from six different instances. Kirkpatrick is charged in all six.

He’s currently being held in the Palm Beach County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.

