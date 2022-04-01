ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Daytona Beach officers shot at but unhurt after responding to call, police say

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
Bullets nearly hit two Daytona Beach Police officers as they walked back to their cars after being called on a well-being check, a release from the department stated.

The incident happened about 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Essex Road, the release stated.

The officers were unable to find the person listed in the calls and were walking back to their patrol cars.

“The two officers heard three to four gunshots ring out, directed at them. The two officers could hear the rounds as they narrowly missed them. Thankfully, the two officers were not injured in this incident,” the release stated.

Patrol car on Display:Slain Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor's patrol car goes to Titusville museum

Trial Set for Othal Wallace:Othal Wallace's trial set for April 2023 in killing of Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor

The incident occurred two days after Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced that the patrol car driven by Officer Jason Raynor, who was fatally shot in June, was being placed on display at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville.

Othal Wallace has been charged in Raynor's shooting and is set for trial in April 2023.

After the incident Thursday, the Police Department conducted a door-to-door search to check on everyone’s safety, the release stated. The Police Department does not believe there is an “immediate threat to the community” but will be increasing its presence in the area until the incident is fully investigated, the release, stated.

“We take this type of violence very seriously and an attack on our officers will not be tolerated. We will be conducting a relentless investigation into this cowardly act,” the release stated.

