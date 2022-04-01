ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan Co. Man Wins Over $246k in Michigan Lottery

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
A Cheboygan County man has won thousands of dollars after playing in the Michigan lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $246,728 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize after matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the March 19 drawing: 15-18-27-34-35.

The winning ticket was purchased at Family Fare on South Main Street in Cheboygan.

“I play Fantasy 5 every day and check my tickets each night after the drawing,” said the 68-year-old man. “I matched a few numbers on one of my tickets and thought I’d won $100, until I realized I had really matched all the numbers and won the jackpot! I couldn’t have been more excited.”

Officials say the man recently visited the Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to use the money to pay bills and will save the rest of his winnings.

