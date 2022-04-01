ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse Judge Ramona Gonzalez resigning; Evers seeking replacement

By Jourdan Vian
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez has resigned effective July 1.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he is seeking applications to serve out the remainder of Gonzalez’s term, which ends July 31, 2023.

Gonzalez has served as a circuit court judge since 1995. She is the past president of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges , has served on the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force; and is a member of the Wisconsin Judicial Committee on Child Welfare and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Advisory Council of Juvenile Justice.

To apply for the judgeship, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov . Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

