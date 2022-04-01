Entrepreneur: Roz Raskin of SELF LUV Records

I had a great time at SXSW this year (best since 2019 ha ha). I went to a lot of day parties and did a lot of day drinking, just like I used to do back in the day. Then last night my girl tells me that she thinks I have a problem with alcohol because "I spent all of SXSW getting drunk." I didn't argue. Part of the fun of SXSW is day drinking free booze at all the parties, which I have been doing for years, most of the time with her but also sometimes with our friends. I may get a little too drunk every now and then, but I never drink and drive, I have never missed work, gotten hurt, or gotten in a fight. The problem is that she thinks four beers is a lot. Sometimes when I am drinking all day I might have 10 to 12, and even then I am usually fine. I don't know why this is coming out now. Maybe it's because we haven't done much in the last two years. The crazy thing is that we met at a UT tailgate, so it's not like this is something new. I'm not sure what to do. I love her and I don't want her mad at me all the time, but I also don't want to give up going to parties and drinking just because she thinks I drink too much. What do I do?

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO