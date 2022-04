She's back. Tyson the girl bison is back in the news. Last fall, this big girl escaped from a farm and has now apparently decided to make a trip to the Windy City. ABC 7 Chicago shared this video captured by Michelle Clemens. The bison who was named Tyson prior to the people who named her realizing she was a girl was spotted on April 1 (of all days) in the Hawthorn Woods suburb of Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO