Since its launch in 2008, Google Play has been the go-to destination for Android users to get their apps. Although not as heavily curated as Apple's App Store, the Play Store provides a common framework for Android apps to meet quality and security standards. One drawback for developers has always been the lock-in to Google's payment system with its 15% revenue cut when they want to monetize their products. That changes today with the announcement that Google is going to pilot a program allowing developers to use the billing system of their choice in addition to the Play Store’s.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO