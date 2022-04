It's time to get your fishing license renewed for the 2022 season.

The new season starts April 1 and the license is effective until March 31, 2023.

You can order your license at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and sign up for auto-renewal through that system.

There are a number of new regulations that go into effect on April 1. You can check those changes HERE .

