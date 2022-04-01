Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW THIS EVENING .Snow will spread into the mountains this morning, with scattered rain showers developing on the plains this afternoon. As temperatures cool this evening, widespread snow will develop on the plains. The snow is expected to be heavy at times over the east slopes of the Front Range and south of Denver. There is much uncertainty about how much it will snow in Denver based on the timing of the change to snow this evening and the exact location of the area of heavy snow. In areas below 6000 feet, the impacts will be reduced due to warm temperatures that will stay in the lower 30s much of the night. However, areas of slushy roads and poor visibility can be expected. In the foothills, roads may be slushy this evening but will become snowpacked or icy by Thursday morning. Expect impacts on the Thursday morning commute, especially in areas west and south of Denver. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches, heaviest west of I-25 and south of I-70. * WHERE...Denver, Byers, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Rain will change to snow this evening and will be heavy at times overnight. Lighter snow will continue into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Slushy or snow covered roads will make travel hazardous, especially late tonight and early Thursday morning.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 17 DAYS AGO