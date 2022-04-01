ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Oklahoma man sentenced for firearm possession

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sIiU_0ewTIgMw00

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after he allegedly assaulted an elderly relative and was in possession of a firearm.

Officials say 39-year-old Matthew Alan Joseph was charged in an indictment with being a felon in possession of the firearm and ammunition on Dec. 21, 2019.

Charges filed in Yukon robbery turned brawl

He was also charged with kidnapping the female relative, assaulting her with a knife, choking her, and stealing her car on March 20, 2020.

Joseph pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This week, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Joseph to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Search for suspect continues after trooper-involved shooting

“Far too many families struggle with the immediate and long-lasting trauma associated with domestic violence,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Every day, federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Oklahoma fight for justice on behalf of domestic violence victims. I am proud of their commitment to ensuring perpetrators of abuse are held accountable and families are kept safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Moveon
1d ago

Didn’t we offend this poor guys rights to carry a bazooka into WalMart? We sure don’t want to offend the poor guys rights to carry a machine gun deep into the heart of any retail store before he opens fire!!!! Then our genius politicians scratch their heads wondering why “retail” has gone to a death spiral.

Reply(2)
4
If you enjoy reading articles from
KFOR
KFOR

21K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow KFOR and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Man sentenced to 100 years in grandson's beating death

A Montana man was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison for his role in the beating death of his 12-year-old grandson in February 2020.James Sasser Jr., of West Yellowstone, had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.“I should have been a protector. I wasn’t. I failed,” Sasser said during the sentencing hearing. “I failed my kids, all of them. Their lives are destroyed, (Alex’s mother’s) life is destroyed … I deserve whatever you do.”Prosecutors have depicted Patricia Batts — Sasser's wife and Alex's grandmother — as the leader of the abuse, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Kidnapping#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Choking#Public Safety#Kfor#Yukon#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
rolling out

Georgia puts Black man behind bars for causing 3 generations of pain

A Georgia man will spend his life in prison after raping and molesting three generations of the same family. Bennie Frank Johnson was sentenced on March 7 to two life terms plus five years for being found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation in February 2022. Johnson...
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
Salina Post

KDOC reports death of inmate serving murder sentence

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Charles A. Beck, Jr. died Friday after being transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy