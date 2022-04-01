Oklahoma man sentenced for firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after he allegedly assaulted an elderly relative and was in possession of a firearm.
Officials say 39-year-old Matthew Alan Joseph was charged in an indictment with being a felon in possession of the firearm and ammunition on Dec. 21, 2019.
He was also charged with kidnapping the female relative, assaulting her with a knife, choking her, and stealing her car on March 20, 2020.
Joseph pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
This week, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Joseph to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
"Far too many families struggle with the immediate and long-lasting trauma associated with domestic violence," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "Every day, federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Oklahoma fight for justice on behalf of domestic violence victims. I am proud of their commitment to ensuring perpetrators of abuse are held accountable and families are kept safe."
