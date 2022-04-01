ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks edge higher as investors weigh what a solid jobs report means for Fed rate hikes

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
  • US stocks rose Friday following a largely solid March jobs report.
  • The US economy added 431,000 job, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.
  • The S&P 500 begins the second quarter after coming off its first quarterly loss since the pandemic started.

