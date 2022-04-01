ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Leaks cause 2 million gallons of wastewater to flow into Brushy Creek

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
 1 day ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock reports crews have found four leaks to date that account for about 2 million gallons of extra water each day. That extra water means the city is dumping more water into the creek than it’s permitted to, meaning it may not be properly treated. Last month KXAN saw untreated sewage in the water .

Round Rock’s Utilities Department Director Michael Thane gave the Round Rock City Council an update with the latest. During the presentation, he explained the leaks’ contribution saying, “We continue to receive high flows into the plant. The wastewater plant we are back within our permit limits as far as effluent so that means we’re able to treat the wastewater to the flows we need to — we are not within permit with our total flows.”

Sewage flowing in Brushy Creek amid spike in wastewater at plant

The plant is rated for 21.5 million gallons per day. However, Thane explained that the plant continues to average anywhere from “23 million to 24 million gallons a day and peaking at somewhere near 30 million gallons at the high point of the day.”

“So whenever you get those flows it is a challenge for the wastewater plant to continue to be able to treat the wastewater to where we need it to be,” he said.

At present, there are six crews with cameras inspecting pipes daily.

On March 24, Round Rock’s Utilities Department Director Michael Thane presented the latest update to the city council. (Source: City of Round Rock)

Thane also presented some of the issues they had found. Including a problem with a pipe where someone bore through a fiber line and is now causing water to leak in. Other problems include joints that have come apart.

(Source: City of Round Rock)

The city is also working to purchase and install seven flow meters to help identify anything unusual. Cedar Park Wastewater Treatment Plant will help by treating an additional 200,000 gallons each day on top of the water it already treats each day.

Thane said they also plan to bring the West Regional Treatment Plant online soon to treat an additional 1.7 million gallons.

Neighbors are happy to hear the latest update but said this is just the beginning.

“While the leaks are good news that they found them, this is not a problem solved. This is an ongoing issue. It does not solve the water quality issue at all and it doesn’t even solve the water quantity going into the plant,” said Chris Johnson, the owner of Living Waters Fly Fishing. “The 2 million gallons a day sounds like a lot to you and me but it is still not the amount of water that they are over their permit by so we have a long road ahead of us.”

Johnson added that as a “shop owner and as somebody whose business is derived from local waterways my bigger concern is actually the quality of the release, not the quantity at this point.”

Thane said he and his team will continue to work on the issue.

(Source: City of Round Rock)

This summer they plan to bring online the East Regional Wastewater Treatment Plan online.

